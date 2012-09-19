版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Union Pacific down 2.6 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Union Pacific Corp : * Shares down 2.6 percent in extended trading

