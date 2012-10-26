版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 27日 星期六 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's raises Union Pacific snr rating to A3

Oct 26 Union Pacific Corp : * Moody's raises ratings of Union Pacific senior unsecured to a3 at uprr

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐