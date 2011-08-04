版本:
New Issue-Union Pacific sells $500 mln in 30-yr debt

  Aug 4 Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
  Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: UNION PACIFIC CORP
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT     MATURITY 9/15/2041 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.031    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 4.875 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/9/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 110 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

