New Issue-Union Pacific sells $500 mln in 30-yr debt

Aug 4 Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.
Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNION PACIFIC CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.031 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/9/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
