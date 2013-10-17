Union Pacific posts bigger profit on more autos, chemicals

Oct 17 Union Pacific Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as higher automotive, chemical and other industrial shipments offset lower coal and agricultural volumes.

Union Pacific, which links 23 states in the West and Midwest, earned $1.15 billion, or $2.48 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $2.19 a share, a year before.

Revenue for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company rose 4 percent to $5.6 billion.