Union Pacific promotes execs with CEO on leave

March 15 Union Pacific Corp named
long-term executive Eric L. Butler executive vice president of
marketing and sales, replacing Jack Koraleski, who earlier in
March was named acting chief executive while CEO Jim Young is on
medical leave.
Young is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment, the No. 1
publicly-held U.S. railroad company said on March 2.
Union Pacific also on Thursday named another company
veteran, Gayla L. Thal, senior vice president - law and general
counsel, succeeding J. Michael Hemmer, who will have an advisory
role until he retires later this year.
Butler has been with the company for nearly 26 years, most
recently as vice president and general manager of industrial
products. Bradley A. Thrasher, with 24 years at the company,
will replace Butler.
Thal, with nearly 32 years at the railroad, was most
recently vice president - Law and chief compliance officer.
Michael L. Whitcomb, at the company for more than 33 years,
succeeds Thal.
Union Pacific this week said its overall shipping volumes
are up 2 percent so far this quarter, with chemicals volume
helping offset weakness in demand for utility coal.
The company's shares were up 3.7 percent at $111.69 on the
New York Stock Exchange around midday.