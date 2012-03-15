Union Pacific promotes execs with CEO on leave

March 15 Union Pacific Corp named long-term executive Eric L. Butler executive vice president of marketing and sales, replacing Jack Koraleski, who earlier in March was named acting chief executive while CEO Jim Young is on medical leave.

Young is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment, the No. 1 publicly-held U.S. railroad company said on March 2.

Union Pacific also on Thursday named another company veteran, Gayla L. Thal, senior vice president - law and general counsel, succeeding J. Michael Hemmer, who will have an advisory role until he retires later this year.

Butler has been with the company for nearly 26 years, most recently as vice president and general manager of industrial products. Bradley A. Thrasher, with 24 years at the company, will replace Butler.

Thal, with nearly 32 years at the railroad, was most recently vice president - Law and chief compliance officer. Michael L. Whitcomb, at the company for more than 33 years, succeeds Thal.

Union Pacific this week said its overall shipping volumes are up 2 percent so far this quarter, with chemicals volume helping offset weakness in demand for utility coal.

The company's shares were up 3.7 percent at $111.69 on the New York Stock Exchange around midday.