Union Pacific Q1 results higher

* Q1 EPS $1.79 vs $1.29 year ago

* Revenue $5.1 bln vs $4.97 bln Wall St view

April 19 Union Pacific Corp, the No. 1 U.S. publicly held railroad, reported higher quarterly results on Thursday, driven by pricing gains, fuel surcharges and double-digit freight revenue increases in four of its six business groups.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said net income rose to $863 million, or $1.79 per share, in the first quarter from $639 million, or $1.29 a share, a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 14 percent to a record $5.1 billion, above a nalyst forecasts of $4.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.