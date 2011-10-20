UPDATE 4-Union Pacific beats estimates; shares rise

* Q3 EPS $1.85 vs Street view $1.81
* Revenue $5.1 bln vs Street view $5.01 bln
* Volume up 1 percent, core pricing up 4.5 pct
* Shares up as much as 5.5 percent
By Lynn Adler
Oct 20 Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) reported
record quarterly results that topped estimates because of
pricing gains and fuel surcharges, and said re-pricing older
contracts will boost profit next year.
Shares rose as much as 5.5 percent after the No. 1 U.S.
publicly held railroad operator said a core pricing increase of
4.5 percent and fuel surcharges helped offset higher fuel
expenses and moderate volume.
A rebounding auto industry and pricing power helped the
company's profit even though its lumber, cement and appliances
businesses are 30 percent to 60 percent below record volumes,
Union Pacific told analysts on a conference call.
"We expect a continuation of what we have seen this year,
relatively slow, positive economic growth," Chief Executive
Officer Jim Young said in an interview.
Union Pacific "will walk" away from business on older
contracts, known as "legacy" contracts, if it does not get the
pricing it seeks, he said. "I don't have a choice," needing to
raise margins and justify to investors its record $3.3 billion
capital spending plan this year for infrastructure.
Union Pacific ships everything from agricultural and auto
products to household appliances and chemicals.
Volume as measured by revenue carloads rose 1 percent from
a year earlier.
"While carload growth for the rails continues to trend in
the low single digits, we continue to expect core pricing in
the 4 to 5 percent range -- driving double-digit (percent)
earnings (per share) growth next year even in a muted macro
backdrop," Jefferies & Co analyst Peter Nesvold wrote in a
note.
Union Pacific said about $750 million in legacy contracts
will have been renegotiated this year, and about $300 million
comes up for renegotiation in the first quarter of next year.
The railroads are commanding higher rates even though
economic growth is soft because comparably low-cost shipping
options are limited, said Eric Marshall, research director at
Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, which owns Union Pacific
and Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) shares.
"Capacity is relatively tight among transports despite a
lot of worries over the economy," he said, adding "the
investment story remains compelling." Shippers "may pay higher
rates than they are used to paying for rail, but they're
probably still going to be less than what they would be paying
if they were going to move (their goods) by truck."
Higher shipments of automotive and industrial products,
energy and chemicals offset declines in agricultural products
and intermodal business to boost volume slightly in the
quarter, Union Pacific said.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be moved from one form of transport to another -- such
as from train to truck, or train to ship. Domestic intermodal
rose, while international traffic fell because of weak imports
for the holiday shopping season.
Third-quarter net profit rose to $904 million, or a record
$1.85 per share, from $778 million, or $1.56 per share, a year
ago. Analysts, on average, expected the Omaha, Nebraska-based
company to earn $1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 16 percent to a record $5.1 billion,
topping Wall Street expectations for $5.01 billion.
The company bought back 4.7 million shares in the quarter
at an average price of $91.45 a share for a total cost of $428
million.
The shares rose 3.9 percent to $94.48 in midday trading,
putting them up 2 percent so far this year. The Dow Jones
Transportation average .DJT is down 9 percent this year.
Earlier this week, railroad company CSX Corp CSX.N
reported a quarterly profit in line with estimates, and
forecast moderate economic growth through 2012. [ID:nN1E79H1KD]
