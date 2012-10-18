版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:08 BJT

Union Pacific reports 15 percent rise in profit

Oct 18 Union Pacific Corp posted a 15 percent rise in profit as a rise in the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad's shipments of freight, including autos, offset weak coal shipments.

The company said on Thursday third-quarter profit came to $1.04 billion, or $2.19 p er share, compared with $904 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐