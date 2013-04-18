版本:
Union Pacific profit rises 11 percent

April 18 Union Pacific Corp, the No.1 U.S. railroad, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher shipments of chemicals and autos.

Net income rose to $957 million, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter, from $863 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

