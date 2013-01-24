版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 21:05 BJT

Union Pacific posts higher profit

Jan 24 Union Pacific Corp, the No.1 U.S. railroad, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher chemical, automotive and intermodal shipments.

Net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $964 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐