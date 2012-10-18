版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Union Pacific exec says Q4 shipments will look 'much like the third' quarter

BOSTON Oct 18 Union Pacific Corp : * Exec says Q4 shipments will look 'much like the third' quarter

