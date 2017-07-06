FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 下午3点03分 / 1 天前

Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian investor Luiz Barsi has urged other minority shareholders in Unipar Carbocloro SA to set an asking price for their shares well above a management-led tender to take the Brazilian chemical producer private.

In a Thursday letter to some shareholders seen by Reuters, Barsi said Unipar's plan to buy out minority shareholders for 7.50 reais a share is well below the fair price for the stock. He urged other shareholders to set their asking price for the stock at 30 reais, noting that he is considering buying more Unipar's common shares above current market prices.

Class A preferred shares of Unipar jumped 4.1 percent after the letter was sent. The company's common shares are trading at 9.55 reais in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)

