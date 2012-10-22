UPDATE 2-Pipeline bottleneck heightens Europe fuel supply crunch

* Czech, German refineries stop due to lack of crude

* Low Russian supplies at the heart of problem

* Tanker queue builds at Italian port

By Jason Hovet and Julia Payne

PRAGUE/LONDON, Oct 22 A bottleneck at a major oil pipeline has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe's tight fuel supply ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already near record highs.

Europe is suffering a supply crunch in gasoil for heating and diesel due to pre-winter refinery maintenance. .

Some refineries are beginning to come out of the maintenance season, which traders say should allow Europe to rebuild very thin products stockpiles.

Those hopes suffered a blow on Monday after two refiners were forced to suspend operations due to a combination of low supplies from Russia and a lack of capacity on alternative pipelines, notably the Transalpine (TAL) link.

"It is exacerbating the situation and pushing diesel higher in an already tight market," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at Citigroup.

Problems for refiners in central Europe started to get worse earlier in 2012 as Russia drastically reduced supplies to the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany via the inland Druzhba pipeline in order to feed its new Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

As a result, the three countries were forced to import more oil by sea rather than Druzhba.

The Czech Republic began to import much larger volumes of crude through the TAL, which starts at the port in Trieste, Italy, and goes through the German town of Ingolstadt before splitting into two major offshoots, one to Karlsruhe in Germany, and the other to the Czech Republic.

On Monday, it became evident the TAL pipeline could not meet the extra demand from all customers.

A spokesman for the Czech state pipeline operator Mero said the Czech Republic had used up its contracted extra capacity through the IKL/TAL pipeline and shipments were being cut.

"This situation will probably last till the end of the year," Mero spokeswoman Radomira Dolezalova said.

The Kralupy refinery in the Czech Republic has been forced to stop production for around 10 days from Thursday, and has brought forward maintenance because of a halt in crude supplies from the pipeline, a spokesman for Czech company Unipetrol said. The second Czech refinery Litvinov might follow suit, it said.

The refineries are controlled by Ceska Rafinerska, in which Unipetrol has a majority stake, with Royal Dutch Shell and Eni as minority shareholders. Poland's PKN Orlen has a controlling share in Unipetrol.

Litvinov and Kralupy have annual capacity of 5.1 million and 3.3 million tonnes, respectively.

PROBLEMS IN GERMANY

In Germany, the Miro refinery in Karlsruhe, Germany's largest, has also been forced to stop production due to lack of crude, traders said.

Klaus Maier, in charge of scheduling in the operations department of the pipeline operator, said that crude supplies to Karlsruhe from Ingolstadt were suspended for a period over the weekend Oct. 21-22 due to electrical problems that were now resolved. This had exacerbated the bottleneck problem.

Miro, with capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, is owned by a consortium of Phillips 66, Esso, Shell and BP/Rosneft. <

The refinery has become almost entirely reliant on the pipeline as it has stopped taking feedstock from the Fos-Lavera oil hub in Southern France, TAL and trading sources said.

In Italy's Trieste a queue of tankers grew, with around seven to eight tankers waiting since last week, some for over 10 days, Maier said.

"It's complicated at the moment to discharge any tanker. Tanks are full and there are too many different types of crude, that's a big problem" he added.