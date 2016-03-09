版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 04:03 BJT

U.S. SEC charges Uni-Pixel with civil accounting fraud -complaint

March 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc with accounting fraud in a court complaint on Wednesday.

Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted material details from its accounting statements as part of a scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐