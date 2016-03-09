U.S. SEC charges Uni-Pixel with civil accounting fraud -complaint

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
March 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc with accounting fraud in a court complaint on Wednesday.
Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted material details from its accounting statements as part of a scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained