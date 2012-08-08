Blackrock holds 5 pct of Italy's Unipol

MILAN Aug 8 BlackRock Inc has bought a 5 percent stake in Unipol, Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday, as the Italian insurer presses ahead with its plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI .

According to Consob filings, the New-York based investment firm bought 5.03 percent of Unipol capital on July 30 outside of the capital increase of the insurer.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue Fondiaria in a complex deal involving a four-way merger and a series of capital increases to create Italy's No. 2 insurance group.

As part of the operation Unipol launched a rights issue worth 1.1 billion euros, some of which was not subscribed.

Newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday the banks guaranteeing the capital increases in the planned merger would sound out investors in coming weeks to sell part of unexercised rights or buy stakes the banks will end up holding.

The newspaper mentioned Blackrock.

The Consob filings also said Norges Bank held a 2 percent stake in Milano Assicurazioni which is controlled by Fondiaria.