Unipol hires Mediobanca for cash call consortium

MILAN Feb 6 Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it had hired Mediobanca for a capital increase needed to finance a planned tie-up with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

The insurer said up to eight banks had expressed their readiness to be part of the pool that would guarantee rights issues by both Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, each amounting to 1.1 billion euros.

The eight banks are Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley , Nomura, UBS and possibly UniCredit .