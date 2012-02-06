版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 20:53 BJT

Unipol hires Mediobanca for cash call consortium

MILAN Feb 6 Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it had hired Mediobanca for a capital increase needed to finance a planned tie-up with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

The insurer said up to eight banks had expressed their readiness to be part of the pool that would guarantee rights issues by both Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, each amounting to 1.1 billion euros.

The eight banks are Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley , Nomura, UBS and possibly UniCredit .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐