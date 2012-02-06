UPDATE 1-Unipol says banks to back cash call, shares up

* Mediobanca, others to guarantee rights issue

* Unipol's cooperatives ready to back move

* Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Unipol soar

MILAN, Feb 6 Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday up to eight banks had expressed readiness to be part of the pool that would guarantee a capital increase needed to finance a planned tie-up with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

Unipol said it had hired Mediobanca to lead the consortium that will underwrite rights issues by both Unipol and Fondiaria, each amounting to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Shares in Fondiaria, Italy's largest motor insurer, closed up nearly 32 percent on Monday and Unipol rose 30 percent.

Analysts said the underwriting consortium made the outcome of the twin capital increases more certain, shifting investors' attention to the potential synergies.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm for this operation, the banks are less worried about the outcome of big deals such as this one," a Milan-based trader said.

The eight banks are Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley , Nomura, UBS and possibly UniCredit .

Unipol's cash call also won the support of cooperative-owned majority shareholder Finsoe.

Adriano Turrini, the head of the Coop Adriatica cooperative -- a key investor in Finsoe -- told Reuters he expected Finsoe to succesfully carry out a capital increase that will pay for the cash call at Unipol.

The four-way merger plan would not only rescue debt-laden Fondiaria but, by joining its parent company Premafin and unit Milano Assicurazioni, would create one of the country's biggest insurers after Generali.

Fondiaria shares have dropped 74 percent in the last 12 months over concerns about its solvency ratio, which had fallen below regulatory levels. Kicked out of the Milan blue-chip index at the end of last year, it has now rebounded strongly, up 63 percent since Jan. 1.

A Paris-based analyst said foreign players could also be interested in buying some of the assets a merged group may have to sell.

Three sources close to the matter said last week that French insurer Axa eyed some of the assets.

"Italy has short-term growth issues but it's a market of 60 million people, it's a good long-term opportunity," the analyst added.