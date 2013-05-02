Unipol says Allianz, Axa, Zurich, others interested in its assets

MILAN May 2 Italian insurer Unipol has received 10-15 expressions of interest for the portfolio of assets it must sell as part of its deal to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

"The parties interested include Allianz, Axa , Aviva, Zurich, Cattolica and several private equity funds," Carlo Cimbri said in a meeting with the foreign press.

Unipol has been forced by Italy's antritrust authority to sell portfolio assets worth around 1.7 billion euros as part of its rescue of the Fondiaria-SAI group.

Cimbri also said the combined group would consider eliminating savings shares of Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni but addded nothing was on the table as yet.