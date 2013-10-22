Uniqa buys Basler in Croatia, Serbia for 75 mln eur

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
VIENNA Oct 22 Austrian insurance group Uniqa has agreed to buy insurance companies in Croatia and Serbia from Switzerland's Baloise for 75 million euros ($103 million), it said.
The acquisition of the Basler companies will boost Uniqa's market position, particularly in Croatia, where Basler has market share of 4.5 percent, Uniqa said on Tuesday.
Uniqa, which raised 757 million euros earlier this month in a stock sale to finance expansion in eastern Europe, said it expected to complete the purchase in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 0.7312 euros)
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.