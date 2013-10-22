版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 13:04 BJT

Uniqa buys Basler in Croatia, Serbia for 75 mln eur

VIENNA Oct 22 Austrian insurance group Uniqa has agreed to buy insurance companies in Croatia and Serbia from Switzerland's Baloise for 75 million euros ($103 million), it said.

The acquisition of the Basler companies will boost Uniqa's market position, particularly in Croatia, where Basler has market share of 4.5 percent, Uniqa said on Tuesday.

Uniqa, which raised 757 million euros earlier this month in a stock sale to finance expansion in eastern Europe, said it expected to complete the purchase in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 0.7312 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐