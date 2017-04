VIENNA, July 9 Austrian insurer Uniqa intends to issue a complementary capital bond of up to 350 million euros ($450 million) in the next few weeks to help address regulatory requirements under new Solvency II standards, it said on Tuesday.

It said JP Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International and BNP Paribas would be joint leads for the issue, which would not affect its plans for a capital increase via a share placement to help boost its free float.