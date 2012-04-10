Uniqlo to open first U.S. store outside New York

April 10 Fast Retailing Co's Uniqlo
fashion chain will take its U.S. expansion beyond New York City
this year, with a store in San Francisco set to open in the
autumn.
The retailer said on Tuesday that the store will be Uniqlo's
fourth U.S. location. It already operates three stores in New
York, including a large flagship on the Fifth Avenue shopping
strip; that store opened last year.
The retailer has said its goal is to eventually have 200
stores in the United States and U.S sales of $10 billion by
2020. Uniqlo, run by Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai,
competes with rivals such as Spain's Inditex SA, which
operates Zara; Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB ; and
U.S.-based Gap Inc.
It is looking to expand globally to become less reliant on
its home market of Japan.