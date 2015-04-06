Bristol-Myers buys into Dutch gene therapy company uniQure

April 6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would invest in Dutch biotech uniQure NV to get access to uniQure's gene therapy technology platform for cardiovascular diseases.

UniQure's shares rose more than 52 percent to $34.42 in early trading.

Bristol-Myers will pay at least $32 million to take a 4.9 percent stake in uniQure.

Bristol-Myers will acquire an additional 5 percent before Dec. 31 at a 10 percent premium.

UniQure will be eligible to receive milestone payments, including up to $254 million for the lead S100A1 therapeutic and up to $217 million for each other gene therapy product potentially developed under the deal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)