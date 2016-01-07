版本:
UniQure reports promising data from gene therapy trial

Jan 7 Dutch biotech UniQure NV said its experimental gene therapy for a blood clotting disorder benefited some patients in an early-stage study.

The drug is being developed to treat hemophilia B, a condition caused by the deficiency of a the factor IX gene.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

