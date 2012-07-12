版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 05:52 BJT

New Issue- Unit Corp adds $400 mln in notes

July 12 Unit Corp on Thursday added $400
million of  in the 144a private placement marketsenior
subordinated notes to an exsisting deal, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BMO were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UNIT CORP

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    05/15/2021   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.75    FIRST PAY   11/15/2012 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.814 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/24/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐