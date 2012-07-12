New Issue- Unit Corp adds $400 mln in notes

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
July 12 Unit Corp on Thursday added $400 million of in the 144a private placement marketsenior subordinated notes to an exsisting deal, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BMO were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNIT CORP AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.75 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.814 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.