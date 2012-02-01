版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 09:50 BJT

Unitas buys Carlyle stake in China food chain-source

HONG KONG Feb 1 Private equity fund Unitas Capital said on Wednesday it has invested $40 million for a majority stake in China restaurant chain Babela Group, acquiring the stakes from minority investors including Carlyle Group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Asia-based fund Unitas, which has $4 billion in capital under management, said it had acquired the stakes of three minority investors in Babela, which owns restaurant brands in China. The firm did not disclose the names of the investors it purchased the stake from.

The source declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

