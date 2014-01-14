United Continental drops 12 Airbus orders in December

Jan 14 United Continental in December
dropped 12 orders for Airbus SAS single-aisle planes worth
around $1.08 billion, the company said.
"We are continually evaluating our fleet needs and making
adjustments to our order book as appropriate," said Christen
David, a spokeswoman with United. As of Oct. 24, 2013, United
had 152 A319s and A320s, according to the company's website.
Airbus did not immediately reply to an email
seeking more details. On its website, the company lists the
price of A319s at $85.8 million, and A320s at $93.9 million.
These planes are narrowbody passenger jetliners typically
used for medium range flights.
Shares of United, which has been investing in flight
upgrades, airport modernization and other customer-friendly
moves, closed at $46.45 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.