United Airlines data breached by China-backed hackers - Bloomberg

July 29 United Continental Holdings Inc has been the target of a data breach linked to a group of China-backed hackers, Bloomberg reported.

The company detected an attack into its computer systems in May or early June, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Among the data stolen are manifests, which include information on flights' passengers and destinations, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1KyFhtT)

United Airlines did not immediately respond for comment.

The China-backed hackers are the ones that were behind other data breaches including medical data from health insurer Anthem Inc and security clearance records from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)