United Airlines data breached by China-backed hackers - Bloomberg

July 29 United Continental Holdings Inc
has been the target of a data breach linked to a group of
China-backed hackers, Bloomberg reported.
The company detected an attack into its computer systems in
May or early June, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Among the data stolen are manifests, which include
information on flights' passengers and destinations, Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1KyFhtT)
United Airlines did not immediately respond for comment.
The China-backed hackers are the ones that were behind other
data breaches including medical data from health insurer Anthem
Inc and security clearance records from the U.S. Office
of Personnel Management, Bloomberg reported.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)