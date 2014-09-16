United Airlines offers flight attendants $100,000 in voluntary buyout

| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 United Airlines and
union officials said Monday that eligible flight attendants will
be paid up to $100,000 to leave the company through a voluntary
buyout, in a deal that aims to end furloughs at the over-staffed
airline.
The agreement comes six years after United, which employs
more than 23,000 stewards, retired a number of its planes,
leaving the company 2,000-plus flight attendants above capacity.
While some 1,450 were still on unpaid leave for the company
this month, United said Monday that it now is recalling all of
its attendants so they may apply for the separation payment or
return to work.
The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents
United's stewards, lauded the high-paying severance as
"virtually unprecedented in the airline industry."
United's cooperation with AFA bodes well for contract
negotiations that have been going on since the carrier merged
with Continental Airlines in 2010. The relative seniority of
each carrier's flight attendants has yet to be determined, and
despite a single operating certificate, United and Continental
stewards have not yet integrated.
"Recalling furloughed flight attendants and aligning our
staffing to match our flying schedule will further facilitate
the company and AFA reaching a joint collective bargaining
agreement," said Mike Bonds, United's executive vice president
for human resources and labor relations, in a statement. "It's
another positive step in what has become a productive
relationship with AFA."
The deal also has the potential to cut United's costs if the
carrier replaces senior flight attendants who accept the
severance with junior ones hired at a lower pay grade, according
to industry consultant George Hamlin.
Still, Hamlin offered a word of caution.
"Why did it take so long to get to this?" he said, adding
that United and Continental "still have to come up with a way to
deploy all (of their) flight attendants as one entity."
The airline has made separate collective bargaining
agreements with its pilots, fleet service and passenger service
groups.
United's stock fell almost 1.7 percent Monday to close at
$49.56 per share. The announcement came out after the close of
New York trading.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)