UPDATE 1-Philippines' San Miguel says considering bid for Britain's United Biscuits

MANILA, Sept 10 The Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp is considering
making a bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits
(IPO-UNI.L), its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Days after the group bowed out of the airline business,
chief executive Ramon Ang confirmed in a text message that San
Miguel was weighing up a bid for United Biscuits, owner of snack
brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.
"We are evaluating a bid for United Biscuits," Ang said in
text message to Reuters.
United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group
and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale
or a public share listing that would take place by the end of
the year. The auction for United Biscuits is reported to be
worth 2 billion pounds ($3.22 billion).
San Miguel will be up against other bidders such as
breakfast cereal maker Kellogg and Chinese private equity
firm Hony Capital, both of which have indicated interest in
buying United Biscuits.
Sky News reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabian food
producer Savola Group, Italy's Ferrero, Turkey's Ulker
and rival UK biscuit maker Burton's owner Ontario
Teachers Pension Plan had held talks with United Biscuits in
recent days.
On Monday, San Miguel said it signed a deal to sell its
entire stake in Philippine Airlines back to its
partner, in a transaction worth $1 billion including the group's
advances to the carrier. San Miguel had asked that the payment
be delivered in a week.
Last month, Ang told Reuters that San Miguel may concentrate
on its food business once it exits Philippine Airlines, which it
operated for two years and nursed back to profitability.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)