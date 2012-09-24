United Continental to receive its first Boeing 787 this week

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 United Continental Holdings Inc will become the first U.S. airline to take delivery of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner airplane this week, the world's largest airline said on Monday.
United said it expects to fly the plane to its Houston hub from Boeing Field in Seattle this week. The first of five 787s United should receive this year will be used in a month-long training program before it enters commercial service.
Chicago-based United has ordered 50 Dreamliners. Other carriers that have received the jet are All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines of Japan, Ethiopian Airlines, Chile's LAN Airlines and Air India.
The 787 is the world's first commercial passenger jet with an airframe made largely of carbon composites instead of aluminum. Because of its lighter weight, the plane consumes 20 percent less fuel than other jets its size on similar routes.
Average list prices for the 787 family start at $206.8 million.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.