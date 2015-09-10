RPT-United Continental CEO Munoz is no stranger to being the outsider

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Nick Carey and Joseph White
CHICAGO, Sept 9 Oscar Munoz, the new chief
executive at United Continental Holdings Inc, will be
expected to persuade investors and employees that he can fix a
complex business in an industry in which he has no experience.
He's done it before.
When Munoz, 56, arrived at CSX Corp in 2003, the
Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad was struggling. CSX and
Norfolk Southern had carved up Conrail, a large rail network in
the U.S. Northeast, but CSX failed to consolidate Conrail's
operations and was essentially running two networks, with the
worst safety record among the major railroads and the worst
operating ratio.
"We were the biggest excuse machine east of the
Mississippi," said one current CSX manager who declined to be
quoted by name. The company seemed ready to be "broken up,
gobbled up or go bust," he said.
Munoz had held finance jobs at consumer products companies
including Coca-Cola Enterprises, AT&T Corp
and Pepsico Inc before joining CSX. But people familiar
with his time there said he moved to reduce back office
employees and shed some 2,200 miles of poorly performing tracks,
port assets and other things the railroad did not need. He is
largely credited for changes that made CSX an industry leader in
safety and steadily improving financial performance, people
familiar with his tenure said.
In 2004, Munoz took a seat on the board of Continental
Airlines Inc, and stayed on when Continental merged with United
Air Lines to become United Continental. Like CSX, United
Continental has struggled to effectively integrate its
operations. It suffered from data system crashes that disrupted
service, and wrestled with disgruntled unions.
Munoz is succeeding Jeff Smisek, who abruptly departed after
running United Continental since 2010.
"In the cut-throat airline business if you do the wrong
thing customers go away and the wrong thing can be as simple as
having a ticket price that is $10 higher," said Morningstar
analyst Keith Schoonmaker. "So it will be interesting to see how
Munoz adapts to that market." At CSX, he said, customers often
only have two choices among railroads.
Munoz said Tuesday during a call with analysts he sees close
parallels between the challenges of big railroads and big
airlines. Both industries must manage complex technology, attend
to customer service, contain costs, generate cash and return
cash to shareholders. Safety is critical for both industries, he
said.
"The airline industry has been closely watching, monitoring,
exactly what the rail industry has done," Munoz said.
(Reporting By Joe White, editing by Joe White and John
Pickering)