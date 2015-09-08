United Airlines links CEO ouster to probe, sees no financial impact

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 8 United Airlines said on Tuesday that chief executive Jeff Smisek was stepping down effective immediately due to a connection with an ongoing government investigation.
"Jeff's departure is in connection with the company's previously disclosed investigation," board member Henry Meyer said in a conference call with analysts.
The probe involving the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also prompted the departures of two other executives, United said. The airline said that it does not expect a financial impact from the investigation and that it will continue pursuing its existing strategic plan. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party