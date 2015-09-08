版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 05:17 BJT

CORRECTED-United Airlines CEO Jeff Smisek steps down

(Corrects to chief operating officer from CEO in second paragraph)

Sept 8 United Continental Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Jeff Smisek had stepped down, effective immediately.

The company also named railroad operator CSX Corp Chief Operating Officer Oscar Munoz as Smisek's replacement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐