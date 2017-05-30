U.S. proposes fining United $435,000 over 2014 flights

WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Tuesday proposed fining United Airlines
$435,000 for operating 23 flights in 2014 with a Boeing
787 that the government alleged was not in airworthy condition.
The FAA alleged that in June 2014, United mechanics replaced
a fuel pump pressure switch on the Boeing Co aircraft but
failed to perform a required inspection before returning the
aircraft to service. A United spokesman said, "The safety of our
customers and employees is our top priority. We immediately took
action after identifying the issue and are working closely with
the FAA in their review."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)