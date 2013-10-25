United fined $1.1 million for tarmac delays at O'Hare -DOT

CHICAGO Oct 25 The U.S. Department of
Transportation said it fined United Airlines $1.1
million on Friday, the largest fine assessed for a tarmac-delay
violation since the rule limiting long delays took effect in
April 2010.
The airline was fined for tarmac delays that took place at
Chicago-O'Hare International Airport on July 13, 2012, the DOT
said.
The DOT rule says U.S. airlines operating domestic flights
cannot let an aircraft stay on a tarmac for more than three
hours without letting passengers deplane. Exceptions are
allowed only for safety and if the pilot is advised by air
traffic control that returning to the terminal would disrupt
airport operations.
The DOT said the 13 tarmac delays exceeded the three-hour
limit for the delays by two to 77 minutes for United and its
United Express code-share affiliates. These delays were due to
severe thunderstorms and lightning that caused several ramp
closures and disrupted the movement of aircraft at O'Hare, the
agency said.
The government agency said the airline will pay the United
States $475,000. The remaining $625,000 will cover mitigation
measures for affected passengers, and significant corrective
actions by United to enhance future compliance with tarmac delay
rules.
"It is unacceptable for passengers to be stranded in planes
on the tarmac for hours on end," U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
United Continental, the parent of United Airlines,
said it was "committed to complying with the tarmac delay
regulations and we continue to improve our procedures while
maintaining the safety of our customers and co-workers."
Although United had a contingency plan for tarmac delays,
the airline did not implement the plan nor contact airport
personnel or other airlines for assistance during the tarmac
delays, the DOT said.