UPDATE 1-Warburg Pincus to buy stake in United Internet web hosting business

* Warburg Pincus to buy 33.3 pct in 1&1 web hosting unit
* Deal values the business at 2.55 bln euros
* Warburg Pincus to pay 450 mln euros for stake
* United Internet says future IPO an option
* Shares turn positive, trade 4.7 pct higher
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Private equity fund Warburg
Pincus has agreed to buy a third of the web hosting business of
United Internet's 1&1 brand in a deal valuing it at
2.55 billion euros ($2.82 billion), including debt, the German
internet provider said on Tuesday.
That price tag gives the business a valuation of 12.5 times
its expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), United Internet said.
"The transaction offers 1&1 Internet SE flexibility with
regard to future strategic options, including a potential IPO in
the coming years," United Internet said.
United Internet had already raised prospects for a possible
flotation of the business last year, when it said it would use
proceeds from an initial public offering (IPO) to fund
acquisitions.
Under the deal agreed on Tuesday, a holding company of
Warburg Pincus will pay up to 450 million euros for the stake in
the business, based on an equity value of 1.35 billion euros.
Around 334 million euros of the purchase price are to be
paid in the first half of next year, with the rest to be
transferred at later stages, depending on certain performance
milestones and foreign exchange rate movements.
Shares in United Internet, which will keep a 66.7 percent
stake in the web hosting business, turned positive on the news
and were up 4.7 percent at 38.55 euros at the top of Germany's
technology index at 1547 GMT.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
