UPDATE 1-Warburg Pincus to buy stake in United Internet web hosting business

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Private equity fund Warburg Pincus has agreed to buy a third of the web hosting business of United Internet's 1&1 brand in a deal valuing it at 2.55 billion euros ($2.82 billion), including debt, the German internet provider said on Tuesday.

That price tag gives the business a valuation of 12.5 times its expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), United Internet said.

"The transaction offers 1&1 Internet SE flexibility with regard to future strategic options, including a potential IPO in the coming years," United Internet said.

United Internet had already raised prospects for a possible flotation of the business last year, when it said it would use proceeds from an initial public offering (IPO) to fund acquisitions.

Under the deal agreed on Tuesday, a holding company of Warburg Pincus will pay up to 450 million euros for the stake in the business, based on an equity value of 1.35 billion euros.

Around 334 million euros of the purchase price are to be paid in the first half of next year, with the rest to be transferred at later stages, depending on certain performance milestones and foreign exchange rate movements.

Shares in United Internet, which will keep a 66.7 percent stake in the web hosting business, turned positive on the news and were up 4.7 percent at 38.55 euros at the top of Germany's technology index at 1547 GMT. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Jane Merriman)