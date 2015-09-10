Lockheed-Boeing rocket venture expands partnership with Bezos' space firm

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 10
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 10 - United Launch
Alliance (ULA), the biggest supplier of rockets for the U.S.
military, will ramp up rocket engine work with Amazon.com Inc
founder Jeff Bezos' space company, the companies said
on Thursday.
The move comes as ULA, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, is considering a $2 billion cash
buyout offer from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Aerojet also is developing an alternative engine for ULA's
next-generation rocket, called Vulcan.
ULA and Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, said last year
the companies would jointly develop a liquid natural gas-fueled
rocket engine to replace the Russian-made RD-180 engines that
currently power ULA's workhorse Atlas 5 booster.
ULA can no longer import the Russian engines for U.S.
military launches, the bulk of its business, under a
congressional ban enacted in response to Russia's involvement in
Ukraine.
Aerojet is working on another engine, called the AR1, though
its development is at least 16 months behind Blue Origin's BE-4,
ULA Chief Executive Tory Bruno said at a congressional hearing
in June.
ULA has a contract with Aerojet to use the AR1 as a backup
if Blue Origin's development program stumbles.
ULA, Lockheed, Boeing and Aerojet have declined to comment
about the reported buyout offer.
However, on Thursday ULA and Blue Origin said they had
agreed to expand the production capabilities of the BE-4, which
is targeted to make its debut flight in 2019.
"This new agreement is an important step toward building
BE-4s at the production rate needed for the Vulcan launch
vehicle," Bezos said in a statement.
Bezos is scheduled to be in Florida on Tuesday to unveil
plans for its own rocket manufacturing plant and launch pad at
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, located just south of NASA's
Kennedy Space Center. Blue Origin intends to use the BE-4 engine
in its rockets as well as sell them to ULA and potentially other
customers.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Richard Chang)