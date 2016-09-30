United Launch Services wins $861 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 United Launch Services, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , has been awarded an $861 million modification to a previously awarded contract for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle launch capability for the Delta IV and Atlas V rockets, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.