2016年 10月 1日

United Launch Services wins $861 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 United Launch Services, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , has been awarded an $861 million modification to a previously awarded contract for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle launch capability for the Delta IV and Atlas V rockets, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

