UPDATE 1-United Refining completes deal for N.Y. oil storage

NEW YORK Nov 8 United Refining Co waded further
in the U.S. East Coast fuel market on Thursday by completing the
purchase of 5 million barrels of fuel storage capacity in deep
waters off Long Island.
Pennsylvania-based United, which owns a small
65,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Warren, Pennsylvania,
purchased the Riverhead terminal from Phillips 66 for an
undisclosed amount. The deal was first announced on Oct. 9.
Located about 80 miles east of the giant New York Harbor
market, the delivery point for the U.S. heating oil and gasoline
contract, Riverhead is the only major East Coast deepwater
loading and offloading terminal in the region. It can handle
Suezmax and Very Large Crude Carrier sized vehicles filled with
crude, gasoline, diesel, and heavy fuel.
"The terminal itself is well located strategically," said
John Catsimatidis, chairman and chief executive of the Red Apple
Group Inc, which owns United.
"Riverhead allows access to high capacity deepwater marine
facilities that will give them a cost advantage over other
locations."
Catsimatidis had declined to say what United intended to do
with the terminal. United, which owns 375 retail fuel outlets in
Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on the deal.
Riverhead currently takes deliveries from ships crossing the
Atlantic, stores the fuel and then reloads it onto barges and
tankers bound for East Coast destinations, primarily the
mid-Atlantic and North Atlantic states, United said. A small
amount of heating oil is delivered into eastern Long Island by
truck.
United said Riverhead experienced only minor damage from
Hurricane Sandy, which shut down most terminals in the New York
Harbor area, disrupting trade and chocking off fuel supplies to
the region.
Phillips 66 previously said the terminal's sale is part of
its strategy to divest assets that do not fit with its long-term
business objectives.
Houston, Texas-based Phillips recently sold its
185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, to
Monroe Energy, LLC, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines Inc.