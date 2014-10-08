UPS starts U.S. service to lower failed deliveries

Oct 8 United Parcel Service Inc said it
started a service in the United States that would allow
customers to collect or return packages to lockers in
neighborhood convenience and grocery stores, addressing concerns
of failed deliveries.
UPS said it has installed nearly 300 lockers, called "access
point locations", in New York City and Chicago and that it
already has 12,000 such locations in seven European countries.
The world's biggest courier company said it expects to have
20,000 locations across Europe and the Americas by the end of
2015.
Retail giants Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc started similar services in 2011 and 2013,
respectively.
UPS also said it would expand its "UPS My Choice" service -
which allows a customer to choose the point and time of delivery
- to consumers in 15 additional countries in North America and
Europe.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)