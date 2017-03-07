EU court annuls EU rejection of UPS, TNT merger

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 7 Europe's second highest court annulled on Tuesday a 2013 decision by EU regulators to block U.S. package delivery company United Parcel Service's bid for Dutch peer TNT, citing a procedural irregularity in the process.
"The (European) Commission infringed UPS's rights of defence by relying on an econometric analysis which had not been discussed in its final form during the administrative procedure," judges at the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
The EU veto paved the way for U.S. rival FedEx to acquire TNT last year, a deal given the green light by the Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.