版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 17:11 BJT

EU court annuls EU rejection of UPS, TNT merger

BRUSSELS, March 7 Europe's second highest court annulled on Tuesday a 2013 decision by EU regulators to block U.S. package delivery company United Parcel Service's bid for Dutch peer TNT, citing a procedural irregularity in the process.

"The (European) Commission infringed UPS's rights of defence by relying on an econometric analysis which had not been discussed in its final form during the administrative procedure," judges at the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The EU veto paved the way for U.S. rival FedEx to acquire TNT last year, a deal given the green light by the Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐