UPDATE 2-New York, UPS spar over proposed $872 mln fine for cigarette shipments

(Recasts headline; adds details, background)
By Nathan Layne
Nov 2 New York state and city authorities
sparred with United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday
during closing arguments in a trial over whether the world's
largest package delivery company should be fined for allegedly
delivering untaxed cigarettes from smoke shops on
Native-American reservations.
The closing arguments came in a lawsuit over whether UPS
illegally shipped more than 683,000 cartons of untaxed
cigarettes, mostly from reservation smoke shops. The suit is
part of a broader effort by the state to combat smuggling of
cigarettes from lower-tax areas.
John Oleske, a lawyer for New York state, urged U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan to impose an $872
million fine. He said such a steep penalty was justified because
the company acted with an "entitled sense of disregard" in
failing to vet shipments from entities with a history of dealing
in contraband.
Attorneys for UPS countered that no penalty was appropriate
because the company had abided by a prior agreement with the
state on compliance.
Jamie Levitt, an attorney for UPS, said that if any fine
were levied, it should be a small fraction of what the state had
proposed.
"The penalties that are sought here are excessive and
unconstitutional," Levitt said.
UPS has denied the allegations. The company said in a
statement it is "vigorously" fighting the case and believes the
state and city are overreaching.
In addition to financial damages, the lawsuit, which was
filed in February 2015, seeks a court-appointed monitor to
police compliance.
On Wednesday, Forrest, who will decide the case, said she
would consider such a measure cautiously.
"I think a monitor on a corporation is a very big deal," the
judge said.
Forrest also questioned the state's and city's arguments,
including how to reconcile evidence that the bulk of some
shipments were cigars instead of cigarettes.
She also asked whether the authorities were
"double-counting" by seeking damages for violations of both a
2005 agreement between the state and UPS governing its
compliance with cigarette deliveries as well as a 2010 law
creating new regulations for carriers of cigarettes.
Oleske said that the law allowed for "stacking" of
penalties.
Levitt said that a penalty, if imposed, should at most be a
single-digit percentage of the revenues of the shipments in
question, estimated at about $1 million a year.
Forrest said she would rule by Dec. 25.
New York state and city have brought a similar lawsuit
against UPS rival FedEx Corp that is pending.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; editing by Alan Crosby,
G Crosse)