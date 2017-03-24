版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 25日 星期六 04:27 BJT

Judge finds UPS liable to New York over cigarette shipments

NEW YORK, March 24 A federal judge on Friday said United Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions of dollars of taxes.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines, in amounts to be determined later. She also said they are not entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor.

Forrest issued her 218-page decision after a non-jury trial held in September. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐