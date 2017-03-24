UPDATE 2-Judge finds UPS liable to New York over cigarette shipments

(Adds UPS comment, details from decision, potential scope of
damages, status of FedEx case)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 24 A federal judge on Friday
held United Parcel Service Inc liable for having
illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed
cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of
millions of dollars of taxes.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the
state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines,
and that UPS' "high degree of culpability" meant "significant
penalties" were appropriate.
"UPS largely relied on its size and weak internal procedures
to excuse blatantly culpable conduct," she wrote. "But there
were many, many people within UPS who consciously avoided the
truth, for years."
The state and city had sought more than $872 million, and
Forrest could determine the award as soon as next month.
UPS was accused of having since 2010 shipped more than
683,000 cartons of untaxed "contraband" cigarettes to unlicensed
wholesalers, unlicensed retailers and residences, often from
smoke shops on Indian reservations.
The plaintiffs said this violated the Atlanta-based
company's October 2005 agreement with the state not to ship
cigarettes to unlicensed dealers and individual consumers.
UPS was also accused of violating federal laws against
racketeering and cigarette trafficking, as well as New York's
public health law.
In her 218-page decision, which followed a non-jury trial in
September, Forrest also declined the state's and city's request
for injunctive relief and to appoint a monitor, saying UPS had
taken many steps to avoid a recurrence.
UPS said in a statement that it was evaluating the decision,
but pleased that Forrest found its current tobacco compliance
program "adequate."
Eric Schneiderman, the state's attorney general, in a
statement called the decision "a win for New York and a win for
public health."
Zachary Carter, the New York City Corporation Counsel, said
he was also pleased with the decision.
Forrest also rejected UPS' argument to cap any payout, after
the company claimed it was blindsided at trial when the
plaintiffs sought an award nearly five times the roughly $180
million it had been expecting.
The state and city are pursuing a similar lawsuit against
UPS rival FedEx Corp, which is being overseen by U.S.
District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan. Any trial in that
case is unlikely to begin this year, court records show.
The case is State of New York et al v United Parcel Service
Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-01136.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Diane Craft)