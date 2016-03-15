UPS makes $100 million investment in CNG vehicles

March 15 United Parcel Service Inc on
Tuesday extended its commitment to compressed natural gas
vehicles with a $100 million plan to build 12 fueling stations
and add 380 CNG trucks to its fleet.
The announcement comes as a sharp slide in the price of
crude oil has hampered demand for alternative transportation
fuels such as CNG.
But the package delivery company said in a statement that it
is making a long-term investment, rather than planning around
short-term fluctuations in fuel prices, because it owns all of
its vehicles and fueling infrastructure.
Though the price of diesel fuel has dropped nearly 30
percent in the last year, CNG prices have been relatively stable
and are still slightly lower than diesel.
Diesel fuel averaged $2.23 a gallon in January, compared
with $2.09 per gallon equivalent of CNG, according to data from
the U.S. Department of Energy.
UPS said the CNG stations will be built by TruStar Energy of
White Plains, New York, while the truck tractors will be
supplied by Kenworth, a division of PACCAR Inc.
UPS has steadily been increasing its use of alternative fuel
vehicles, which now make up 6 percent of its 100,000-vehicle
global fleet.
Tuesday's announcement comes a year after UPS made an even
larger expansion of its CNG fleet with 1,400 vehicles and 15
fueling stations.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Alan Crosby)