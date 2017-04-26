版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:17 BJT

UPS wins $2.35 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 26 United Parcel Service Co was awarded a five-year $2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐