UPS pilots ratify new five-year labor contract

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 United Parcel Service Inc's pilots ratified a new five-year labor contract that includes immediate pay hikes, the company and the union representing the pilots said.
The contract, which covers 2,579 pilots, includes immediate pay hike of 14.65 percent and 3 percent increase in annual wages through the span of the contract.
It also includes a signing bonus of $60,000 for captains and of $40,000 for first officers, along with enhanced pension benefits.
An overwhelming majority voted in favor of the contract, which comes into effect on Thursday, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.