Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
CHICAGO Oct 27 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue rose across all of its services, led by its key U.S. domestic package business.
The Atlanta-based company reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion or $1.44 per share, an increase of less than 1 percent from $1.26 billion or $1.39 a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.44. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.