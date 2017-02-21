版本:
UPS launching Saturday ground operations in U.S.- CEO

NEW YORK Feb 21 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is launching Saturday ground operations in the United States on a rolling basis, chief executive David Abney said at an investor event on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
