UPS, SF Holdings plan to join forces in Chinese shipping market

May 25 United Parcel Service Inc on
Thursday announced plans to form a joint venture agreement with
Chinese express delivery firm SF Holdings, laying
the groundwork to expand shipping services from China to the
United States.
SF Holdings, parent company of SF Express, is often called
China's answer to UPS rival FedEx, and is the dominant
package delivery company within China. It also delivers to more
than a dozen countries, including the United States and Japan.
The joint venture, which is subject to Chinese regulatory
approval, will initially focus on shipping goods from China to
the United States "with planned expansion to markets in the rest
of the world."
UPS said it was "optimistic" that regulators would approve
the agreement. President Donald Trump and administration
officials have vowed to narrow the U.S.-China trade deficit.
"We believe in free trade, and we believe that the
administration also sees the merits of free trade," Chief
Commercial Officer Alan Gershenhorn said.
UPS has operated in China since 1988 and conducts more than
200 flights to and from its Chinese hubs weekly.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Sandra Maler)